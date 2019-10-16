How to Shake Your Salt Habit • Wednesday, Oct. 23 • 2 to 3 p.m. • Free
In this workshop you will learn about how bad table salt is for us and how important salt is for our bodily functions especially hydration and electrolytes. We will talk about the different types of salt, do a salt and salt substitute tasting as well. As always, a healthy snack will be served. Please sign up at the front desk, or by calling 707-838-1250.
Rock Painting Class • Wednesday, Oct. 30• 2 to 3 p.m. • $5R/$NR
Painted rocks are as much fun to find as they are to make! Join this beginner rock painting class to learn the basics on how to make your own beautiful painted rock. The instructor will provide each student with one rock, paints, brushes and daubers to use at the class. Students are encouraged to bring any supplies of their own. Please pre-register online or at the Senior Center front desk.
Erin Stroud is the Recreation Program Supervisor for the Windsor Senior Recreation Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive; 707-838-1250
