Women’s Circle • Mondays, Ongoing • 10:00am-12:00pm • No Fee
The Women’s Circle group supports those women expressing the desire to connect, heal and open to their fullness as women. These gatherings provide a safe, intimate environment to explore the vital issues that impact every area of our lives—relationship, family, career, etc.
Tai Chi • Tuesdays, Ongoing• 11:15am-12:15pm • $6R/$7NR
Tai Chi emphasizes mental and physical ability, body alignment, circulation, and balance. Tai Chi is proven to positively impact the health of the heart, nerves and muscles, and the mind.
Rummikub • Wednesdays, Ongoing • 1pm-3pm • No Fee
Join our lively group of players who meet on a weekly basis for an afternoon of fun. Rummikub is a tile-based game for two to four players, combining elements of the card game rummy and mahjong- beginners welcome!
Erin Stroud is the Recreation Program Supervisor for the Windsor Senior Recreation Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive; 707-838-1250
