Annual Holiday Dinner • Thursday, Dec. 12 • 4 to 6 p.m. • $15 per person. 4 p.m. Doors open/appetizers, 4:30 p.m. Live entertainment, 5 p.m. Dinner & dessert
Join us for the Windsor Senior Recreation Center’s annual holiday meal. In addition to appetizers, a delicious dinner and a scrumptious dessert there will be live special holiday entertainment!
Line Dancing • Wednesdays • 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. • $5R/$6NR • Ongoing
This class is for anyone who wants to learn the basics of contemporary line dance. No experience required: if you can count to 8, you can line dance. We use a variety of music including salsa, swing and waltz. Smooth-soled shoes recommended.
Erin Stroud is the Recreation Program Supervisor for the Windsor Senior Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive; 707-838-1250
