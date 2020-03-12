Singing Bowl Meditation • Wednesday, March 18 • 4 to 5 p.m. • FREE
Join us for a special meditation with sound. Sound Therapy is an ancient practice that promotes deep relaxation and healing. We start with a guided meditation, then drift off to the sweet sounds of specially tuned crystal singing bowls. Participants will be seated or lying down for the duration of the class.
Understanding Your Medicare Seminar • Wednesday, March 25 • 2 to 3 p.m. • FREE
A presentation of how Medicare works brought to you by HICAP (the Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program). An opportunity to learn about important information related to Medicare.
Myeloma Stompers • 2nd Friday of each month • 12:30 to 2 p.m. • FREE
The Myeloma Stompers was organized in 2006 to provide support to people who have been diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma (a blood cancer), their caregivers, family, friends and community members. Please join us for open discussions, guest experts and camaraderie. Next meeting is Friday, March 13.
Erin Stroud is the Recreation Program Supervisor at the Windsor Senior Recreation Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive; 707-838-1250
