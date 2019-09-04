Ageless Grace • Wednesday, Sept. 18 & 25 • 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. • Free
Engage in a chair fitness and wellness program designed for lifelong comfort and ease for all ages and abilities. Ageless Grace is based on cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, the ability of the brain and central nervous system to change form and function. It can help foster health and well-being, reduce stress and keep the brain agile and the body responsive.
Understanding Your Medicare • Wednesday, Sept. 18• 2 to 3 p.m. • Free
Brought to you by HICAP (the Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program). Medicare can be challenging to navigate, and our mission is to provide a format for beneficiaries to learn about important information related to their coverage.
Bridge Basics• Friday, Sept. 20 to Nov. 11• 2 to 4 p.m. • $70R/$75NR
Bridge Basics is a seven-session course for true beginners and those wishing to refresh their bridge skills after a long absence. You will learn opening bids and responses, as well as how to plan the play of the hand in no trump and a suit contract. Both class instruction and coached play are included.
Erin Stroud is the Recreation Program Supervisor for the Windsor Senior Recreation Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive; 707-838-1250
