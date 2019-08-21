Pilates – Thursdays, 9/5 to 9/19 • 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. • 3 class session: $24/R or $27/NR
Pilates helps restore posture by increasing core strength, building muscle tone, improving flexibility, balance and breathing capacity. Movements are slow and focused, making these exercises great for those with arthritis, back pain or chronic injuries. This mixed-level class, focusing on neutral-spine postures, is led by a physical therapist trained in Pilates. You can sign up online at townofwindsor.com/registration or in person.
Computer Users Group • Monday, Sept. 9 • 1 to 4 p.m. • $3/Free to newcomers
Our guest speaker will be Ms. Erin Stroud, from the Windsor Senior Recreation Center, who will be discussing “How your internet can help you live without cable.” A General Q&A period will be from 1 to 2 p.m. and includes a discussion about Smartphone Tricks and Tips. Our guest speaker will begin at 2:00p.m. Come, enjoy, learn and network. For more information please visit www.sonic.net/wscug
Blue Moon Music • Friday, Sept. 13• 6 to 8 p.m. • Free
Blue Moon Music is a music program featuring local talent. All are invited. Take this opportunity to have a nice evening out. There will also be a dance floor if you feel like getting your groove on. Sign up online: bit.ly/seniorspecialevents
Erin Stroud is the Recreation Program Supervisor for the Windsor Senior Recreation Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive, 707-838-1250
