Senior Spelling Bee • Wednesday, March 11 • 2 to 4p.m. • FREE
Test your spelling skills by trying your luck at the first ever Windsor Senior Recreation Center Spelling Bee. Sign up to compete or come be a part of the audience. Winner will be recognized in the Windsor Times. Sign up at the front desk, by calling 707-838-1250 or online at: https://www.townofwindsor.com/registration
Pilates – Thursday, Ongoing• 10:30 to 11:30a.m. • Drop-in fee: $7R/$8NR
Pilates helps restore posture by increasing core strength, building muscle tone, improving flexibility, balance and breathing capacity. Movements are slow and focused, making these exercises great for those with arthritis, back pain or chronic injuries. This mixed level class, focusing on neutral-spine postures, is led by a physical therapist trained in Pilates.
Erin Stroud is the Recreation Program Supervisor for the Windsor Senior Recreation Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive; 707-838-1250
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.