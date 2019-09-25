iPad-Just the Basics • Wednesday 10/16 and 10/23 • 10 to 11:30 a.m. • $45R/$50NR
Learn the basics on how to use this all-purpose device. Topics covered will include finding out what all those icons are for, how to move around your iPad, buy Apps, browse the Internet, send & receive emails, add someone to your contacts and more! Note that this is a two-part class. Participants are required to bring their own iPads. This class includes a work book so you can follow along. Please register online or at the Senior Center front desk.
Call for Homemade Craft Vendors• Saturday, Nov. 2• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It is almost time for our annual Homemade Craft Fair Interested in being a vendor? Applications are available at the Senior Center front desk. Only handmade craft items may be sold. Table rental prices: $15 for residents, and $20 for non-residents. One table per vendor. Please call 707-838-1252 for more information.
Erin Stroud is the Recreation Program Supervisor, Windsor Senior Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive; 707-838-1250
