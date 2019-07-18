Gentle Yoga • Mondays, Ongoing • 10:45 a.m. to noon • $5 Resident drop-in fee
Enjoy a series of postures designed to increase flexibility, strength, balance, range of motion and stability. Each student is encouraged to let their body be their guide as they move to their gentle edge. No yoga experience necessary. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat.
Bingo • Tuesdays, Ongoing • 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. • $1/person $0.50/card
Join the fun at Bingo! Refreshments are served, presented by The Windsor Bingo Club.
Are you OK? Morning Calls
Would you like to receive a friendly morning call? A Windsor Senior Center Volunteer will call you each morning during the week to chat and make sure you are o.k. If you do not answer, a designated contact person or a Police Officer will be sent to check on you. This is a free service. Please stop by the Senior Center to pick up a form or call 707-838-1250 to have a form mailed to you.
Erin Stroud is the Recreation Program Supervisor for the Windsor Senior Recreation Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive; 707-838-1250
