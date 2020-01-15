AARP Safe Driving Class—Wednesday & Thursday, Jan 15 and 16 • 1 to 5 p.m.
This class offers methods that help compensate for normal age-related hearing, vision and other physical changes. Those attending receive and follow along in a workbook, view slides and receive additional information from a qualified volunteer instructor. Cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members: Checks only made payable to: AARP. Advanced registration at the front desk is required. For more information, please call 707-838-1250.
SCAC Meeting • Tuesday, Jan. 28 • 2:30 p.m.
The Senior Citizens Advisory Commission will meet at Town of Windsor Council Chambers, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400. Speakers will include Amy Appleton with Share Sonoma County and Nancy Caldwell with Windsor Wheels. SHARE Sonoma County is offering a Home Sharing Program to provide affordable housing and to help seniors “age in place.” SHARE facilitates secure home shares for homeowners and renters who are currently stressed financially, experiencing life transitions, looking for companionship or needing basic assistance (service exchange) to help them thrive and remain safely at home. Windsor Wheels is a Volunteer Driver Program for older adults living in the town of Windsor and north Santa Rosa residents that live within the bounds of Highway 101, Highway 12 and Fulton Road. Rides are provided for medical and social/recreational appointments and food shopping. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting.
Erin Stroud is the Recreation Program Supervisor at the Windsor Senior Recreation Center; 9231 Foxwood Drive; 707-838-1250
