Homemade Craft Fair & Bake Sale, Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop for quality, hand-crafted décor, home goods, jewelry, bath and body products, edibles and more, all sold by local artists. All proceeds from the Bake Sale support the Aquatic Scholarship Fund, which gives financial assistance to seniors in order to use the therapeutic pool. Admission is free to the public.
Tax-Aide Program • Thursdays, Feb. 6 through April 9 • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This AARP program provides free tax return preparation and advice. Preparers are highly trained. Please bring last year’s return and all documentation for this year’s return. No appointment needed; first-come, first-served. There is frequently a line so coming early is recommended. All donations from this program benefit the Windsor Senior Recreation Center.
Erin Stroud is the Recreation Program Supervisor for the Windsor Senior Recreation Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive; 707-838-1250
