The folk tale about a hungry traveler coming to town asking for something to eat, but finding no one willing to offer hospitality, has been told for centuries throughout Europe, Russia, China and even in Native American culture. While no one knows for sure if this tale is true, its enduring message about sharing a meal with others is still relevant today.
As the story goes, all the traveler has is a large pot. He fills it with water from a stream and places a large rock inside before building a fire under the vessel in the center of town. People passing by ask, “What’s in the pot?” He says, “Stone soup, but it needs a few more ingredients to be really good.”
Townspeople volunteer to provide a few carrots, some potatoes, onions, spices and other tasting ingredients and soon the pot is full so everyone can share a tasty meal (after removing the stone, of course).
The time-honored Stone Soup tradition is alive and well today at the Windsor Community United Methodist Church where 12 to 14 seniors gather each Wednesday at noon. Guests share a free hot lunch featuring soup made using fresh produce from church and home gardens as well as ingredients brought from home pantries by those attending.
Salad, bread (donated by BurtoNZ bakery), dessert and other side dishes complete the menu that changes each week. Soups of the day include tomato, vegetable, tortilla, chicken noodle and other wholesome varieties depending on what each person brings.
“The original concept came from Joannie Ransom with the Windsor Senior Commission, who suggested that we start a weekly lunchtime program as a way to reach more seniors,” said Pastor Laurie Bayen.
She said this weekly get-together provides an opportunity for socialization, fellowship, sharing and giving, along with a welcome chance to volunteer, meet friends and take a break from usual routines. It is especially appreciated by those who feel isolated when a spouse passes and have a desire to connect with others in the community.
Bayen said invitational flyers describing the Stone Soup luncheons were distributed throughout Brooks Creek and other senior residential housing areas in Windsor.
Many are regular attendees while some come once in a while. Everyone appreciates this free meal, paid for in part by a generous initial $500 donation from a church member.
“First-time guests need not bring a food donation,” added Bayen. “Their presence is their gift to us.”
The program was launched in May 2018 with the support of Pam Arnold who created the menu and prepares a list of organic, locally-sourced food guests can bring next time.
The Stone Soup meal follows a weekly Bible study and gathering music is sometimes provided by Bayen on the piano.
“I come every week for the good food and good company,” says Doreen Spellman, who is recovering after suffering a broken a hip, and welcomes the chance to get out of the house.
Tammy Brown agrees. “I like the people here, everyone is very friendly. Sharing a meal and participating in lively conversations provides a break in my daily routine.”
For Maxine Baker, “Being together, making new friends and studying scriptures before the meal is a wonderful experience.”
This fall the church will also host two free holiday dinners from noon to 3 p.m. on Nov. 16 (Thanksgiving) and Dec. 14 (Christmas) in cooperation with the Windsor Care Network, celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing free, hot full-course dinners to residents of Windsor.
