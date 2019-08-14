On Thursday, Aug. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Windsor Round Table Pizza restaurant, the Windsor Democratic Club will hear from Mayor Dominic Foppoli on the state of the Town of Windsor.
Foppoli was first elected to the town council in November 2014. His current Council term ends in 2022, but he has announced that he will run for mayor (a new, town-wide elected position) in November 2020.
Though his family's roots run deep in the mountains of Italy and Nicaragua, Foppoli has dedicated his life to building his family's legacy in Sonoma County. He has a Bachelor's Degree in political science and government from Dominican University, and an MBA in wine business from Sonoma State University.
Foppoli is co-founder and owner of Foppoli Wines, Benevolo Wines, and Windsor's own Old Redwood Brewing Company. He is also co-owner of Christopher Creek Winery. Foppoli has been passionately involved in the Active 20-30 Club, a service organization benefiting local children and youth, for more than a decade. He is proud to serve as the youngest councilmember and mayor in the history of Windsor.
A question and answer period will follow the presentation.
For more information, please see the website www.windsordemocrats.org or the Windsor Democrats Facebook page, or call Rick Massell at 707-696-9364.
