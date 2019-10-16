On Thursday, Oct. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m., the Windsor Democratic Club will hear presentations on how local activism improves community life.
John Stayton and Cathy Taylor, of Sonoma Political Education and Action Salon (PEAS), will be speaking on their group’s experiences with Zero Waste stations at the town concerts as well as their transition into working to set up a citizens’ advisory group for the climate emergency resolution that the town passed, especially with respect to local actions.
Rosa Reynoza will speak on emergency preparedness and resiliency, with special emphasis on the recent and future power outages. Reynoza is a Windsor volunteer who attends meetings to gather information to share with the rest of the community. Reynoza is co-chair of Windsor Wellness Partnership and one of their goals is to help residents’ mental health as well as their physical health. Stressing over emergencies is part of that and preparation helps. She’ll be asking the audience whether they felt prepared for the outage.
The Windsor Democratic Club meets the fourth Thursday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m. at Windsor Round Table Pizza. For more information, call Rick Massell at 707-696-9364 or see our webpage at www.windsordemocrats.org
