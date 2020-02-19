On Thursday, Feb. 27, from 7 to 9 pm, at Windsor Round Table Pizza, two local health professionals, members of HPEACE (Health Professionals for Equality And Community Empowerment) will present “Getting to Healthcare for All” to the Windsor Democratic Club.
Dr. Toni Ramirez and Terry Winter, RN, MPH, will explore how other countries do it, evaluate some of the current proposals (Public Option, Medicare for All) and come to the conclusion that improved and expanded Medicare for all would be the best option to address cost, inequity, quality, efficiency and sustainability.
They will also present information and answer questions about what each of the presidential candidates are proposing.
Ramirez is a family doctor working at the Santa Rosa Community Health Centers.
Winter has been a nurse and a specialist in health policy in Sonoma County for almost 40 years.
Ramirez and Winter are both members of HPEACE and co-chairs of the Healthcare For All Working Group, a partnership of HPEACE and North Bay Jobs with Justice.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Free pizza provided.
For more information about the Feb. 27 event, see the website www.windsordemocrats.org or the Windsor Democrats Facebook page, or call Rick Massell at 707-696-9364 or John Broughton at 253-740-6249.
