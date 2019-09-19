On Monday, Sept. 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Supervisor James Gore will hold a town hall at the Windsor Grange #410, sponsored by the Windsor Chamber of Commerce and the Windsor Democratic Club. Supervisor Gore will speak on several topics of major interest to Windsor and 4th District residents, including Sonoma County roads and wineries and wine events. Known for his passion and interesting stories about the issues he has dealt with in Sonoma County, Supervisor Gore will explain the problems that we all face and solutions that we must all involve ourselves in.
First elected in 2014, Supervisor Gore is in his second term. He has been a moving force in dealing with the consequences of the fires which swept through our county in 2017. He organized neighborhoods in his district impacted by the fires into groups led by team captains, who have met to represent the victims and help them navigate their recovery. He has also been a strong proponent of much more housing being built in the county.
The Windsor Grange #410 is located at 9161 Starr Rd in Windsor. The event is free and open to the public. The Windsor Democratic Club will resume regular meetings the fourth Thursday in October. Stay up to date at www.windsordemocrats.org.
