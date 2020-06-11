The past three years in Sonoma County we have faced drought, floods, raging fires, a pandemic and, now, an opportunity to honestly confront racism, in our country, in our community, in our own hearts.
The international reaction to the unjust and inhumane murder of George Floyd shines an awareness of racism through the lens of a global pandemic. The pandemic is a great equalizer. We are all vulnerable, those with privilege and those without. We are all trapped. The encasement of our trappings are, however, quite different. This reality is elevating consciousness of the injustices of racism to a level those of us with white privilege have never dared to go. But we must go there.
Respected journalists are predicting this time will be different. Yet, it will only be different if each of us dig deep and identify in our own lives where racism lurks. We must make efforts to better understand those whose lives differ from ours, finding ways to be more generous and compassionate with people who need our help. We must admit our entitlement, taking responsibility for how we share it, replacing divisiveness with inclusivity, equality and love. But what does this mean with regard to our own community?
For decades Sonoma County has been working to lessen the gap between white privilege and the Latino community. Our winegrowers are increasingly prioritizing housing, health care, childcare and working conditions including providing flexible work schedules so employees can improve English language skills that lead to higher quality jobs. Vintners provide emergency relief funds during fires and floods to ensure money flows quickly into the community when most needed. And Corazón Healdsburg bridges racial and economic divides to break cycles of poverty with youth and adult education. Their FirstGen program supports high-achieving high school students who will be first in their families to attend a four-year college.
Despite these and many other bright spots, the inequity within our community is still vast. We are far from exempt from racism.
Last Thursday I joined 600 peaceful protesters in downtown Healdsburg, all with masks, all with hearts demanding change. My grandson with one hand holding his mother’s and in the other a sign that read, ”Silence is not an option.” My granddaughter on the shoulders of her father with strawberry blond hair like her white maternal grandmother and the soulful eyes and grit of her black maternal grandfather, with a sign that simply said, “Love.”
Living in a town dominated by white privilege, this march, this force of energy for change, this breath of solidarity, peaceful wave-gathering strength had people of all ages chanting, ENOUGH.
In the summer of 1965 living in West Los Angeles, I was introduced to racism when the Watts Riots erupted. My father’s powerful explanation came in the form of a gift entitled, “I Wonder Why.” This thin book describes a child who likes flowers, the sky, birds and all sorts of wonders of the world, which are dreamily pictured on each page. On the last page is a photo of a little black girl with two tight braids and a beautiful smile. The words read, “I wonder why no one likes me.”
The goal of the Watts Riots was to end mistreatment by the police, discrimination in housing, employment and school systems. Sound familiar? Here we are again. Fifty-five years after the Watts Riots and 401 years after the first African slaves were brought to North America.
WE. MUST. MAKE. LASTING. CHANGE.
How can we use our privilege to lead the way for others to use theirs? We must educate ourselves. Have uncomfortable conversations. Support local bookstores and order anti-racist books. Watch movies that support artists of color and explore our history of injustice. Mentor students of color. Show up at school board meetings and explore racism in our school system. There are many worthy nonprofits to support. Use stimulus checks to donate to anti-racism causes.
Most importantly, speak up. Silence is not an option when being witness to racism. And, remember to vote in all local and national elections.
Cheers, to equality for all in wine county and throughout the world.
Marie Gewirtz represents wine and food clients with marketing and communications in Sonoma County and throughout the world. She can be reached at winewords@sonomawest.com.
