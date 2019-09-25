Editor:
Town of Windsor joined forces with the other creek cleanup events around Sonoma County last Saturday, Sept. 21st under the Russian River Watershed Creek Week Cleanup event. There were over 10 events around the County and Windsor held a cleanup walk at Pool Creek and around the Walmart area. We had volunteers who collected over 23 bags of trash. We even had a caring homeless gentleman clean up his area while we cleaned up the creek area nearby. This was our fifth time cleaning up this area in the last three years.
Elizabeth Cargay
