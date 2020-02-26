The false choice
In response to Mr. Churchill and the no on SMART Train folks let me first suggest that they present a false choice. No longer are we voting for or against the train, since it is already in operation and enjoying increased ridership every year with a newly expanded service to the San Francisco ferry terminal. Instead our choice is merely to continue making this a viable alternative to the freeway or after spending tens of millions of dollars on the system to abandon it.
While we can make an argument that the cost estimates were flawed, to argue that mass transit is unnecessary would be ignoring 100 years of history. Even BART had its detractors initially, but soon became a lifesaver for thousands of commuters every day.
None of us could have predicted the worst recession in nearly a century. But in spite of this and many other obstacles we now have transit system that operates efficiently and provides an alternative to highly polluting auto transportation.
Don’t be fooled by the false choice of a train or no train. Our only choice now is do we continue to fund the existing train by refinancing the bonds with lower interest instruments or do we saddle it with a short-term high interest bond that ensures higher fares.
Mass transit has proven to be a low cost alternative to the automobile for over 150 years. With climate change it is even more imperative to look for alternatives to the automobile.
Don’t kill the most viable alternative before it has a chance to prove itself.
Vote for measure I and continue supporting a cleaner environment and a better quality of life for our Sonoma County citizens.
Steve Ineich
Healdsburg
