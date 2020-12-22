Re: Fudge seeks to move forward following difficult election article
I have followed, very closely, recent local elections as well as Town Council activities and projects.
During that time I have observed that Windsor Times articles have favored incumbent leaders and their mutual agendas, without reporting the broader perspective of community viewpoints.
Examples of this bias include:
The story of the Robert Green Civic Center Proposal Public Hearing, from earlier this year, indicated that there were about equal numbers of speakers supporting and opposing the Council's plans for the Civic Center. I attended that meeting and there were about twice as many who opposed the plan. Additionally, a group of young men, likely employed in the construction trades, hung around all evening, leaning against the chamber's side walls. Near the very end of the hearing they collectively filed into line to speak, with each basically repeating what the prior speaker had said, all relating to the creation of construction jobs. Once they had spoken, they left as a group.
There has been a dearth of articles covering election and town issues which include alternative perspectives, which may be shared by many community members. Their views may not reflect those of Windsor's "establishment," however, and may be less economically or politically self-serving and driven, but are more quality-of-life and for-the-public-good based.
Sympathetic articles featuring town officials are prevalent, such as the referenced interview with Debora Fudge. Debora's litany of laments and blaming comments are certainly not how a significant number of Windsor residents view the situation, but readers wouldn't know that if their only source of information was the Windsor Times.
One thing is clear: as Windsor residents become better informed, they increasingly do not favor, and will not support, the "business-as-usual," paternalistic, style of governance practiced by many of Windsor's leaders.
One primary characteristic of this style of leadership involves absolutely ignoring community input, unless one is part of the favored "inner circle." Members of this group, as reflected in recent public filings of campaign contributions, include developers, contractors, real estate investors and their family members.
Balance, please.
Robert Cobb
Windsor
Campaign spending
The money poured into Windsor’s first elected mayor’s race, with more than $108,000 raised by three candidates. The winning candidate, Dominic Foppoli, brought in $96,001, outraising other candidates by 13 times (Reynoza) and 19 times (Potter.) Though we don’t yet have the total expenditures for the candidates, Foppoli raised $15.22 for every vote he received (6,307 votes), Potter raised $3.31 for each of her 1,505 votes and Reynoza came in at $1.55 each for her 4,691. The most cost-effective was Sam Salmon, who ran the campaign on his usual shoestring budget, name-recognition and general goodwill while nabbing 1,965 votes on zero dollars.
Salmon is king when it comes to votes-earned-per-dollar-raised.
Foppoli’s average donation was $1,297 while Potter’s was $553 and Reynoza’s was $154. The largest donation to Foppoli was $20,000 received in the form of two equal payments from Bill & Cynthia Gallaher, which coming in two days before the election on October 31, was no trick and quite the treat. Potter’s largest donation came from herself, in the form of $2,000. Reynoza’s largest contribution was $1,000. It’s not uncommon for candidates to report donating to their own campaigns — both Reynoza and Potter invested in themselves.
Beyond the spending is the fact that money from the race wasn’t constrained to just Town of Windsor residents. Money came in from Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, and from as far afield as San Antonio, Texas and Casper, Wyoming. A lot of the money from far-flung locales comes from family members throwing in a few bucks to help out a cousin or an aunt, some of the money from nearby comes from big-pocketed businesses who have a keen interest in TOW politics.
As for who was the most local in their fundraising, Reynoza had 72% of her money come from Windsor, with the next largest location being Santa Rosa at 6%. Potter had 67% of her money from Windsor, with the rest of it being split 11% each between Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Oregon. For Foppoli, the largest proportion of donors hailed from Santa Rosa (31%), then Windsor (24%) and then Healdsburg (12%.)
A lot of money came into Windsor for the first-ever mayor’s race, and I suspect a lot more than has ever been raised for any candidacy in our town’s history. Some of that money was in the form of big checks, from people who will have big expectations. And elected officials love to say that “money doesn’t affect their decisions” and that they “listen to everyone” and that may be the case, and “it takes money to run an election,” and that again is true. Lawn signs aren’t free and political consultants don’t work for well-wishes.
But we don’t need an elected mayor position.
It’s great politics and terrible policy. We imbue too much into a position that has too little actual power and treat it as a referendum on the direction of town, rather than building a process for a strong and smart community.
We chose to go to the district elections because we were forced to do so by an outside actor. We could have easily gone with five districts and a rotating mayorship like so many other cities in California that have gone through this process. Instead we chose a route that sows division and discourages collaboration.
Now our Town Council is faced with an empty seat — which they knew would happen — and have to decide whether to fill it democratically via an election, or less-democratically-though-still-legally, by appointing someone to serve for two years. There will be a cost to the election. The town council knew this when they made their decision to go to four districts and the elected mayor. It was discussed as one of the scenarios.
I think we need to hold an election to fill the at-large seat, and we need to fix our earlier missteps of an elected at-large mayor and go back to the five, district-based council members and a rotating mayorship.
I don’t foresee the town council having the courage to do this — it’s clear we are now a farm-system for higher offices. But I hope that the town council musters the integrity to do the right thing and follow the spirit of the law in addition to the letter of the law.
And if we don’t do it?
What’s the next Windsor mayor’s race going to bring in? And when those checks are being signed on desks up in Fountaingrove, what will be the quo expected for some of that quid?
Tim Zahner
Windsor
Editor's note: In the beginning of 2019, the Times looked into campaign spending from 1991 to 2018. You can find that article here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.