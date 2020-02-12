The Windsor High School Committee for Change, a group of students working to create a “transparent, just, and safe life for people: ranging from students to laborers, from school campus to state legislature, and from social to environmental factors” sent in several letters to the editor relating to the current lawsuit against the town of Windsor over the adoption of an all-electric reach code and approval of the SMART train funding Measure I.
Editor:
As a student club leader at Windsor High School, local issues relevant to our club, Committee for Change (CFC), are essential in our students’ minds. With over 30 student members in CFC, we have achieved many things ranging from piloting segregated waste systems on campus to having student representatives on town committees.
We write today in hopes of bringing light to a crisis in our town of Windsor. As a family, community and city, the town of Windsor has developed some of the most efficient, progressive solutions in the nation to combat climate change. To our greatest disillusionment, however, a lawsuit has been filed against all-electric reach codes being promoted by our town council.
Furthermore, the same plaintiff is related to another lawsuit against the expansion of the SMART train to Windsor. Such manipulation of a state legislative process (CEQA) — meant to aid our dying environment, not bar a more sustainable future —is an embarrassment to us and the greater town of Windsor community.
Additional personal accounts from our club members explain why the all-electric reach codes and the SMART train are an imperative piece of a better, more environmentally conscious future.
Robert Carrillo
Windsor
Editor:
I’m writing to talk about the lawsuit being filed against the town of Windsor.
As a resident of Windsor, I feel like switching to all-electric energy is very important to the development of our town as it makes for a more sustainable way of life.
I would also really like to see the SMART train come to our town and get the funds it needs to operate. I hope the Windsor Times can help bring more awareness on this issue.
Alejandro Palacios
Windsor
Editor:
I’m writing to talk about the lawsuit being filed against the town of Windsor. The lawsuit would stop Windsor from switching over to all-electric energy, something that would make the town much more sustainable. Switching over from fossil-fuel dependency is an extremely important step for our future. Another lawsuit that is really upsetting to me is that against the SMART train. As a Windsor resident, I would really like to see the SMART train come to our town and have enough money to operate efficiently, as it would help Windsor and our county become more sustainable and allow for public transportation to become more accessible. Furthermore, I hope that the Windsor Times will help raise awareness about this issue, as Windsor is a leader in green practices and the problem that this lawsuit poses would jeopardize our efforts to lead opportunities in the green energy sector.
Mina Burns
Windsor
Editor:
I am writing to address the lawsuit being filed against the town of Windsor. I understand that the town of Windsor going green may seen undesirable at the moment for developers of the town of Windsor, but it is a very effective way in helping our environment, especially in the long run.
I understand that we, as a town, are currently running on fossil fuels, but changing this would be better than continuing to run on them. The train is important to me and probably more important to those who do not own vehicles for transportation. We are pushing for our town to run completely on electrical power instead because it is more sustainable and will help people at the same time. It is overall more convenient, and I strongly believe that the public needs to be highly aware of this issue.
Denise Castaneda
Windsor
Editor: I would like to see the SMART train come to Windsor because it would be convenient to travel on and would be cutting carbon emissions from people not driving their cars everywhere. Our town should also change to all-electric energy. With these changes, our town could potentially lead others to making the switch to combat climate change. I hope the Windsor Times can bring awareness to this issue.
Jacob Valenzuela
Windsor
Editor:
It has come to our attention that there is a lawsuit being filed against the town of Windsor against (all-electric reach) building codes. As a student of Windsor High School, I believe new codes would make our town a lot more sustainable and would cut down our greenhouse gas emissions significantly.
Itzel Rodriguez
Windsor
Editor:
Making Windsor be completely run by electricity can benefit the town and its people in many ways. Electricity is easy to store in things such as batteries, and it can be easily transferred from solar panels. When using electricity, the damage of natural gas leaking is no longer a threat to the environment and atmosphere. Please take into consideration our ideas, because we are a part of the future therefore it is important for us to have a say in the actions being taken.
Emma Smith
Windsor
Editor:
The all-electric reach codes are a necessary part of Windsor because the codes will force us to use less fossil fuels. If we stop using other sources of energy then the big companies will stop getting money and eventually stop producing fossil fuels and oil. If Windsor takes the lead by being environmentally friendly, then over time more and more towns and cities will join us.
Grace Tharrington
Windsor
