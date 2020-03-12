Changes
"The times they are a changing.” The song is about change and the question at this point is whether the times are changing. I raise this question in light of Windsor's Civic Center Plan. Initially a vision to "complete the Green" with active uses on all four sides, that vision has now morphed into project to remove and replace all the town public buildings (Town Hall, Library, Huerta Gym and School District offices).
At first glance this move appears to be a big change but, possibly looked at differently, it is just doing things the same old way. We use the term progress for change but looking at it through a different lens, it is just creating more intense human activity, the kind one could argue that has led us to where we currently are in declaring a climate emergency.
I originally felt my reticence to endorse the plan was my aversion to trying to fix something that isn't broken. Like many of you, I use the library and enjoy it right where it is. I really appreciate the peaceful park-like openness of the Green, town hall and the oak grove. I find our town hall accessible and effective and although our police department needs more room, we now have the central space between building 300 and 400 where the giant oak fell as an opportunity for expansion.
I may not be looking far enough into the future.
This project could be a one-time golden opportunity to replace the town buildings with the source of funds coming from the project in terms of increased property tax, tourist tax, sales tax and ground leases. We are at the second stage of the analysis of the project; the stage that will examine the project's financial feasibility.
I was slightly discouraged that the two less intensive alternatives could not meet the town and/or developer's financial requirements. It appears the choice is all or nothing, but perhaps this not really true. We currently have something very special with our Town Green and downtown and the big change would be to "Let It Be,” another song, another time.
Sam Salmon
Windsor
