Observing a month of Sundays
It has been a month of Sundays here in Windsor.
As an artist who works from home, sheltering-in-place has not been much of a change. The neighbors' cars I see parked in front of my house on Saturdays and Sundays are now there every day. Fewer cars enter and leave my cul-de-sac, and without the droning hum of car engines, mornings and evenings are much quieter.
The neighbors still go for walks at the same times every day, and bike riding has increased, too. Maybe, waiting in limbo as they are, people feel they get somewhere faster on a bicycle than on foot.
People are waiting for something to happen, an all-clear, a vaccine, or a minor revolution they can join against the inconvenience of enduring self-solitude away from the physical community. Something.
The world is quieter without the buzzing mindless pursuit of industry and distraction, the clatter of pushing ever faster into an unknown future. Without the assault of toxins, the world is cleaner. A cleaner, quieter world invites thought. And hope for a better future.
Under these circumstances, I could go for observing a year of Sundays, a decade of Sundays, or a century of Sundays
Brent Anderson
Windsor
Residents, not just retail
The town of Windsor is doing an admirable job of dealing with COVID-19 and communicating safety measures to residents. However, there's one hot spot they're overlooking: the Windsor Town Green residents.
With over 200 residents living in this mixed-use community of 100 businesses (some of which are still operating), this community is a breeding ground for community spread; and it doesn't have to be this way.
The Town Green is comprised of over 22 separate buildings spread over 19 acres and taking up many city blocks. An average of 10 residential units exist on the second floor of each building, leaving residents to run the COVID gauntlet to reach our homes.
The same entry doors, key pads, hall ways and stairs are used all day by FedEx, UPS, business owners and residents. It is impossible to maintain social distancing in this environment, yet no additional safety measures have been implemented by the management.
We need hand washing stations at each entrance and far more attention given to keeping us safe. Perhaps some of the entry doors should be locked to limit the potential spread. Safety measures are in place all over Sonoma County for environments such as ours, yet no one is applying these measures to our Town Green community.
I see people all day long coming and going from these buildings without masks, gloves or any other protective gear. Perhaps some of the safety measures that are being applied to businesses could be applied to keeping residents safe. Let's hope that we, the residents, mean as much to the Town Green as the retail sector.
Mary Jackson
Windsor
Do not put your health on hold
We're stuck inside. We're social distancing. We're only going out for essential things. Overall, the majority of our daily actions have been put on hold.
Meanwhile, the stress of all the uncertainty and limited activity is taking its toll. Stress is that invisible monster that deteriorates our health through mental, physical and emotional disruptions that over time accumulate and cause real issues that need attention.
I am writing today as a reminder that when determining what things are important and what can be put on the back burner, your health is not something up for question – it is a priority and should not be put on hold.
Despite images seen on the news, the truth is your health care providers have created safe environments for you to enter. Doctors visits are down indicating that too many with symptoms are being ignored and untreated with the potential to develop into something more serious over time. We worry about our patients living with pain, self-medicating away nagging symptoms and ignoring problems that are easier to manage when detected early.
If you still have fear, schedule a video visit instead of one in-person. Whichever, your physician is the key to maintaining a healthy life. Preventative care is still as valuable as it's ever been if not more so. It helps us stay healthy which is extremely important right now. Please don't ignore a nagging symptom or forego testing. Please don't put your health on hold.
Laura Kimbro, D.O.
Center for Women's Health
Windsor
