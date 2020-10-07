Emergency services for north county
There have been several letters to the editor recently recommending a “No” vote on Measure BB, the sale of Healdsburg District Hospital to NorCal Health Connect, LLC because of restrictions that will be imposed by the Catholic health care system. As I understand it, those statements are completely true and restrictions on reproductive options as well as end of life choices will prevail. All of this I oppose.
Having noted this, I will still vote in favor as I believe that emergency services and most other health needs do not fall into those categories. The community is better served having an emergency room available in the North County than not.
And, we pay the parcel tax anyway with or without the hospital. Vote yes on BB.
Carolyn Moore
Healdsburg
