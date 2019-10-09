A treasure in our midst
Editor: I dropped by the Windsor Library on Saturday to see the community room overrun with enthusiastic kids and their parents and friends totally absorbed in building imaginative creations out of Legos. What a great idea! Parents and kids using their minds instead of just watching TV or spending endless hours on their cells.
As a relative newbie to Windsor, I have been impressed by the central place our library plays in making this a warm and people-friendly place to live.
The new Lego Club is just one more example of their creative programs. Kudos to staff and volunteers.
Hank Mattimore
Windsor
The enemy is us
Editor:Regarding your recent editorial on the issue of climate change. I think our problem/challenge is a lot closer to home. In this blue town in a blue county in a very blue state I see lots of new and late model SUV's and big crew cab pickups.
I also see huge numbers of plastic bags and many cases of single serving water bottles going out of our grocery stores. So it would appear that many of our fellow citizens are not too concerned about this issue and aren't willing to take even the minimal steps to reduce their consumption. This isn't a government problem; to paraphrase Pogo, "the enemy is us.”
Hank Skewis
Healdsburg
