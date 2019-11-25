Burn off your Thanksgiving meal with a five-mile hike up Taylor Mountain, Nov. 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.
The moderately strenuous hike will take you up 1,100 vertical feet and offer stunning panorama views.
Hike is free, but parking is $7, free for regional park members.
When and where: Nov. 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. Meet at 2080 Kawana Terrace, Santa Rosa.
