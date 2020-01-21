Visit the Windsor Library for a special story time with Irma Cuevas from the Sonoma County Parks Department.
She will read stories about nature and attendees will learn about Sonoma County Regional Parks, and sing songs.
For kids ages 3 to 6.
Free.
When and where: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
