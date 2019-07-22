The Windsor Regional Library is hosting a free paint party for teens on Friday, July 26 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Teens will learn basic art skills and will go home with their own creation.
The event is limited to 12 participants, so be sure to sign up online or at the front desk. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
