Teens can learn fun and easy painting techniques with instructor Monika Scooby at this free, library event on Dec. 21.
Materials will be provided.
Space is limited to 12 participants so register by visiting the library website.
When and where: Dec. 21. 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Windsor Library. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
