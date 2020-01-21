Art instructors, Sandi McCubbin and Phyllis Rapp, will lead this watercolor class. No painting skills required.
Guests will be led through two rounds of watercolor painting beginning with a tutorial and demo on technique, followed by guided help throughout.
Tickets include all art supplies, two mimosas per person, and wood-fired pizza from Haydon Street Inn's own pizza oven.
A portion of the ticket price will be donated to the Healdsburg High School's Culinary Program.
1 to 3 p.m.
$55.
When and where: Jan. 26. 321, Haydon St., Healdsburg.
