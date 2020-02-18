There will be an orientation on Feb. 22 for those who want to volunteer with the Sonoma County Regional Parks. 10 to 11 a.m. at the regional parks main office at 2300 County Center Dr., Suite 120A, Santa Rosa.
Those who wish to attend need to register by visiting the county park website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.