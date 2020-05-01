High school milestone — Vittoria Castelli is a 17-year-old exchange student from Milano, Italy enrolled at Windsor High School 2019-20 school year. She is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Windsor, who placed her with three different families for the current school year. Students are hosted by these families and usually enjoy a number of year-end activities before returning home.
Sadly, things have not gone as planned. Castelli started the year with the Kincade Fire, and ended it with the pandemic. In an effort to normalize her year, Rotarians Pam and Ken Moulton staged a “pop up prom” on April 25.
Castelli and her current host family, Don and Beth Smith with daughters Kate and Emma, showed up in prom dresses for some pictures. Music, appetizers, a photographer and a little bit of fun were also on the menu. Castelli had the opportunity for a virtual dance and was able to wear the beautiful dress that she brought from Italy specifically for this occasion.
(0) comments
