Pumpkin Nights is launching an interactive Halloween experience and festival from Thursday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 3.
Guests will be transported into an enchanted world with dazzling, multi-sensory Halloween displays and seven Pumpkin Lands created with more than 3,000 artistically hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins.
Event also features a fire show, an outdoor movie screening, a bounce house and a variety of treats and drinks.
Tickets: Advance Purchase Only; $20 General Admission (13-59); $18 Seniors (60+); $16 Children (4-12); Free for 3 & Under; $65 Family Pack (2 Adults & 2 Kids).
When and where: Oct. 10 to Nov. 3. Festival located at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds
1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa.
