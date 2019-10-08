Punky’s pumpkin patch in Santa Rosa is now open until Oct. 31 on Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Patch features hayrides, bounce houses and snacks on the weekends such as cotton candy, snowcones, tacos and lemonade.
When and where: Ongoing until Oct. 31. Located at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.