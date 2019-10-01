Award wining producer James Egan brings his documentary film "Raise Hell: The life and times of Molly Ivins" to the Summerfield Theatre in Santa Rosa Oct. 5 at 4:15 p.m.
There will also be a special screening on Oct. 5 followed by a Q&A with Egan.
About the film: "'Raise Hell' tells the story of media firebrand Molly Ivins, six feet of Texas trouble who took on corruption wherever she found it. Molly used humor like Mark Twain – to skewer the powerful, protect the helpless, and to shine a light on bad government. She was a fearless reporter who stopped at nothing, not even death threats, to speak truth. Her razor sharp wit left both sides of the aisle laughing, and craving ink in her columns. She knew the Bill of Rights was in peril, and said "Polarizing people is a good way to win an election and a good way to wreck a country." Molly's words have proved prescient. Now it's up to us to raise hell."
Seating for the screening events is limited so be sure to purchase tickets in advance.
For tickets and other showtimes this coming week visit: www.summerfieldcinemas.com or call 707-523-1586 ext. 23 for more information.
When and where: Oct. 4, 5 and ongoing. 4:15 p.m. Summerfield Theatre, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.