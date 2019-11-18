The Bird Rescue Center will be giving a presentation on raptors at the Windsor Regional Library on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.
Learn about local raptors and the center’s decades-long work helping the nearly 3,000 native wild birds admitted every year.
They will be bringing in two of their resident raptor ambassador birds as well.
Free for all ages.
When and where: Nov. 26 at 2 p.m., Windsor Library.
