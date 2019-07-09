Kids ages 7 to 10 can practice their reading and speaking skills at the free, read aloud club on Wednesday, July 10 at the Windsor Regional Library.
The club will read in English and in Spanish and there will be small prized for participation.
The event runs from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the library at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
