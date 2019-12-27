Practice reading skills and read to one of the reading dog teams from 3 to 4 p.m. Kids who visit seven times can earn a free book to keep.
For kids at all reading levels.
For more information please contact 838-1020.
Event takes place at the Windsor Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
When and where: Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Windsor Library.
