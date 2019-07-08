Kids can practice reading and speaking skills with a kind and patient volunteer on July 15 at the Windsor Regional Library with their free “Read to a dog” program.
The program runs from 3 to 4 p.m. and is on a drop-in basis. The event is free and all reading levels are welcome.
When and where: July 15. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
