The River Otter Ecology Project has been monitoring and researching river otter recovery for seven years. Megan Isadore, Executive Director of the River Otter Ecology Project, and Terrence Carroll, Head of Data and Informatics, will talk about the community science "Otter Spotter” program as well as results from the River Otter Ecology Project’s 225km stretches of Marin coast, river, reservoir and bay.
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $14, registration required.
To register visit the laguna foundation website.
Event takes place at 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.
When and where: Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m.
