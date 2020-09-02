Soroptimist of Windsor, with the help of Windsor Oddfellows, Umpqua Bank and countless community members have contributed over $7,000 worth of school supplies for local students. The Windsor High School "S" Club gathered and organized the items to benefit all Windsor TK and kindergarten students.
An online campaign began at the beginning of August to provide all of the necessary school supplies needed by the TK and kindergarten students at Cali Calmecac Language Academy and Mattie Washburn Elementary. Amy Whiteley, vice president of Soroptimist, and also a teacher at Windsor High School, coordinated with teachers Sonia Riske from Cali and Monica Sevilla from Mattie Washburn, as well as the site principals, to devise a "wish list."
Schools have been hard-pressed to provide two sets of materials for students, one for students to have at home and a classroom set for eventual on-campus learning. With the delivery of supplies, they are outfitted to support the youngest learners in our community.
