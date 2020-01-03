Embrace your inner scientist and discover the wonders of environmental and physical science.
Drop-in for free presentations and interactive experiments the first Saturday of every month beginning on the hour at 1, 2, and 3 p.m.
All ages welcome.
Free.
Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members.
When and where: Jan. 4. 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa.
