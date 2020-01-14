Teens can learn self-defense at the Windsor Library from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Self-defense teaches boundary setting, personal safety, and physical self-defense skills.
Taught by local instructor, Lucibel Nunez.
Attendees will learn the basic skills to protect themselves in real life situations. Limited to 15 students in each workshop on a first-come, first-served basis.
Register on the library’s website or in person. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
