Enjoy leisurely walks with friendly, older adults. Explore plant and animal life, swap stories, and take a gentle two-mile stroll along some of the county’s most accessible trails.
All abilities are welcome.
Free.
Parking $7 or free for Regional Parks members.
For more information, contact Irmas Cuevas by email at irma.cuevas@sonoma-county.org or by phone at 707-565-7888.
When and where: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Riverfront Regional Park is located at 7821 Eastside Road, Healdsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.