The reality dance show, “So you think you can dance,” comes to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
See live dancers, show finalists and special guests.
Tickets are $55 to $69 and are available at the Luther Burbank website. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.
