The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts will host the one-day only Veg Fest on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will feature several veggie exhibitors, professional cooking demonstrations and free samples and kids activities.
Ticket prices vary so visit the event website to see all ticket prices.
When and where: The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Aug 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.