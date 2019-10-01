The Windsor Library will host a Spanish story time for kids where they can learn colors, rhymes and songs in Spanish.
10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Windsor Library at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Suitable for kids ages 1 to 5.
When and where: Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the Windsor Regional Library.
