SPONSORED — OUTwatch Film Festival will feature international and U.S. made acclaimed LGBTQI film releases.
The series of film screenings will take place at the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol.
Food and drink will also be available.
This year's films include: "Gay Chorus Deep South," on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m., "The End of the Century," on Saturday, Oct. 5 at noon, "Kattumaram" on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2:30 p.m., "Sell By" on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m., "More Beautiful for Having Been Broken," on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m., "Snapshots," on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m., "Changing the Game," on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m., and "The Infiltrators" on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased for individual screenings, but passes are also available.
For tickets visit https://www.outwatchfilmfest.org/.
6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol.
