SPONSORED — The Mark West Community Faire and Business showcase takes place Sept. 26 at the Luther Burbank Center from 4 to 8 p.m.
It’s truly a Community Faire with games and activities for kids and adults, silent auction, rebuild and public services information, food and wine sampling, Grand Raffle, and representatives from our amazing local businesses.
Now in its 29th year, this FREE event continues to flourish as our neighborhoods continue to rebuild and grow ever stronger.
The Mark West Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to host this afternoon along with our local businesses, schools, and community organizations alike.
It is all part of our Mission, to advance the economic well-being and uniqueness of the Mark West area so that its citizens and all areas of its business community shall prosper.
-Submitted by Mark West Chamber
