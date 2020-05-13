For the next few weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Windsor High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part six of an eight-part series.
Billy Boyle
Senior Billy Boyle enjoyed an outstanding multi-year varsity sports career as a scholar athlete in football and basketball, rising to become a productive leader for both programs. On the gridiron, Boyle’s athleticism and intelligence propelled him into a starring role as the team’s quarterback, guiding the Jaguars into the North Coast Section playoffs. He was equally good on the basketball court, where he was a solid ball handler and the team’s best outside shooter.
Amber Balogh
Graduating senior Amber Balogh was speed personified in a stellar high school soccer and track career for the Jaguars, using her exceptional gifts to excel in each sport. On the soccer pitch, Balogh was a dangerous scoring threat as a forward, helping Windsor to yearly trips to the NCS playoffs. In the spring, she spent multiple seasons on the track, where she was among the Jag’s best sprinters.
